Go to Wim van 't Einde's profile
@wimvanteinde
Download free
black textile on white textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD White Wallpapers
presentation
chess
chessboard
high key
rook
HQ Background Images
game
Texture Backgrounds
white board
text
Free pictures

Related collections

Minimalistic
80 photos · Curated by Maria Timofeyeva
minimalistic
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Chess-Themed Branding
74 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
chess
game
HD Grey Wallpapers
games
17 photos · Curated by Janine Fritschi
game
chess
chessboard
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking