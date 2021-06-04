Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anuj Yadav
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Delhi, India
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Scenes from Yamuna ghat on a winter morning
Related tags
delhi
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
yamuna river
sunrise
morning
ghat
riverbank
spiritual
boat
indian
Nature Images
beautiful landscapes
birds silhouette
reflection
Landscape Images & Pictures
river
rowboat
silhouette
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Detox
56 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
Flower Images
INTERIORS
381 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers