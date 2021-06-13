Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dominik Kempf
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
lake
land
abies
fir
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
reservoir
grove
wilderness
pine
Public domain images
Related collections
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor