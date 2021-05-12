Go to Kojo Kwarteng's profile
@cwojo
Download free
woman in white and black stripe shirt writing on white paper
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vodafone Internet Cafe (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ghana
face mask
People Images & Pictures
vodafone internet cafe (knust)
kumasi
mask
eduation
ghanaian
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
learning
notebook
writing
reading
wearing glasses
ghanaian beauty
ghanaian braids
studying
engineer
covide19
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Power, Endurance, Longevity
49 photos · Curated by Afternoon Culture
power
human
usa
1199 Train
49 photos · Curated by Hannah Sellers
human
healthcare
People Images & Pictures
LCF
66 photos · Curated by Selena Wells
lcf
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking