Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leo Calixto
@leocalixto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rua Fernando de Albuquerque, 2001, São Paulo, Brasil
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pink Red Strawberry Morning Dolce
Related tags
rua fernando de albuquerque
2001
são paulo
brasil
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberry
meal
dish
text
label
Public domain images
Related collections
surfing
304 photos
· Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
BEAUTY FASHION
227 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
fashion
shoe
leg