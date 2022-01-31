Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Faulkner-Hogg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gran Canaria, Spain
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gran canaria
spain
volcano rock
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
slate
flagstone
wall
Free images
Related collections
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos · Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
blooming life
128 photos · Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor