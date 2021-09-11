Go to Stefano Intintoli's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and yellow daisy flower in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Montegalda, VI, Italia
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

montegalda
vi
italia
margherita
fiore
campagna
plant
daisy
daisies
Flower Images
blossom
aster
asteraceae
anemone
pollen
petal
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Father's Day
32 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking