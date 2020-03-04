Go to LucasVphotos's profile
brown and white butterfly on green leaf
Argentina
Bataraza (Ortilia ithra) is a butterfly of the family Nymphalidae. The Nymphalidae are the largest family of butterflies with more than 6,000 species distributed throughout most of the world, belonging to the superfamily Papilionoidea. Most species have a reduced pair of forelegs and many hold their colorful wings flat when resting. They are also called brush-footed butterflies or four-footed butterflies. This butterfly is native to Argentina and neighboring countries, reaching several countries in South America.

