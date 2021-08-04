Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vienna, Austria
Related tags
vienna
Nature Images
austria
Summer Images & Pictures
park
sunny
plant
dahlia
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
aster
Free stock photos
Related collections
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Valentine's Day
106 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers