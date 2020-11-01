Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Deon Black
@deonblack
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
beautiful cucumber
Related collections
Circularity Club
16 photos
· Curated by Lisa Roolant
plastic
plant
plastic bag
Plastic & Pollution
17 photos
· Curated by Verena Huber
plastic pollution
plastic
plant
Bioplastic
68 photos
· Curated by Franky Bogaerts
bioplastic
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Related tags
plant
cucumber
plastic wrap
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
sex art
squash
PNG images