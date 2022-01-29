Go to Albert Stoynov's profile
@albertshere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
flower photography
close up
macro
macro photography
bokeh
depth of field
plant
blossom
petal
geranium
sprout
bud
pollen
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Auld
68 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Orange
102 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking