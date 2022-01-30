Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andreas Fickl
@afafa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
land
plant
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Technology
106 photos · Curated by David Bustozoni
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Star Seed
116 photos · Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Pink
83 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant