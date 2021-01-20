Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Muresan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Solay Private Events Resort, Oradea, Romania
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bride next to window looking outside.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
solay private events resort
oradea
romania
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
whitedress
indoor
HD Color Wallpapers
Happy Images & Pictures
weddingday
HD Green Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
fashion
robe
gown
wedding gown
human
People Images & Pictures
lace
Free images
Related collections
Tatus - Weddings
21 photos
· Curated by Belen Cosmea
Wedding Backgrounds
human
female
Wedding & Bridal
142 photos
· Curated by Keleigh Lauermann
bridal
Wedding Backgrounds
human
The Dress that says I Do
355 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
dress
Wedding Backgrounds
human