Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abdul basit
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
face
People Images & Pictures
coat
hat
jacket
cap
photography
photo
beanie
portrait
Free images
Related collections
Wanderer
117 photos · Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Clean and Minimal
493 photos · Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images