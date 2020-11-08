Go to Donald Giannatti's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black windmill on brown field under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Df
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Radio Telescopes, New Mexico, at dawn.

Related collections

Create
91 photos · Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Put a Pin
369 photos · Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking