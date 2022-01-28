Go to Duyet Le's profile
@_duyet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoSONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

anther
plant
Flower Images
blossom
bud
sprout
petal
daffodil
geranium
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Easter
47 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
Feminine
51 photos · Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant
Table View
39 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking