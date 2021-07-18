Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Miguel A. Amutio
@amutiomi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
metrics
metric
measure
limits
performance
measurement
control
balance
lock
Food Images & Pictures
wedding cake
Cake Images
dessert
Public domain images
Related collections
The Inner Dimension
117 photos · Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Skateboard
123 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos · Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new