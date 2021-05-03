Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ernesto Velázquez
@ernestovdp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
spire
building
architecture
tower
steeple
housing
monastery
bell tower
plant
Grass Backgrounds
church
Tree Images & Pictures
roof
cathedral
House Images
cottage
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Patterns and Textures
426 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Education
599 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human