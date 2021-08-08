Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manthan Gajjar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published
on
August 8, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A man returning from working on a rainy day.
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
man
indian street
indian street photography
street photography
HD Green Wallpapers
rainy day
evening
closeup
sharp
sigma
sigma 56mm
sony
bike
bicycle
vehicle
transportation
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Distinct Foreground
51 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Unreal
36 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
unreal
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor