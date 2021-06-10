Go to Henry Lai's profile
@henrylaiphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hong Kong 香港
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The Golden-shower tree (豬腸豆 Cassia fistula)

Related collections

Monumental
21 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
bright & foodie
212 photos · Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking