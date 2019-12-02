Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kai Wenzel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Panasonic, DC-G9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
christmas cookies
cookie stamp
handbag
purse
accessory
bag
accessories
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Tea Party
9 photos
· Curated by Liz Breygel
tea
Food Images & Pictures
cup
c l c winter
13 photos
· Curated by Christopher Couch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Other
1,974 photos
· Curated by Liu Mo
other
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images