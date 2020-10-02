Go to vrushal patankar's profile
@vrush_yash
Download free
white and black cow on green grass field near gray rocky mountain during daytime
white and black cow on green grass field near gray rocky mountain during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Himachal Pradesh, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Captured while Buran Ghati Trek with India Hikes

Related collections

Work and collaboration
56 photos · Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking