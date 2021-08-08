Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
HD Tropical Wallpapers
colorful
Nature Images
vegetation
Flower Images
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Backgrounds
Related collections
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Humanity
113 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human