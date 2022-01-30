Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dima Wuks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pretty dirty wall background shot in the gloomy evening
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wall background
yellow wall
dirty wall
rusty wall
peeling paint
rusty texture
wall texture
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
text
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Clouds of Color
108 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers