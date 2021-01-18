Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Griss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Helsinki, Finland
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Osso Buco, Gremolata with Creamy Polenta
Related tags
helsinki
finland
Food Images & Pictures
foodphoto
polenta
tomatosauce
oosobuco
meat
gremolata
parmesan
cheese
foodie
foodblog
meal
dish
stew
Pizza Images
Brown Backgrounds
bowl
curry
Backgrounds
Related collections
SPACECAPADES
1,068 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
spacecapade
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Creativity
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant