Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristopher Maguiña Taboada
@deka_18
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
realme, C3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
vase
potted plant
pottery
jar
field
bush
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
outdoors
grassland
herbs
ground
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Backgrounds / Textures
884 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers