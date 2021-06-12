Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gruescu Ovidiu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 760D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bicaz dam - Romania
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunlight
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise
weather
lake
river
panoramic
dusk
dawn
Sunset Images & Pictures
red sky
Mountain Images & Pictures
cumulus
Public domain images
Related collections
Minimalist
124 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
Double Exposures
212 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers