Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anil Xavier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Badrinath, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
badrinath
uttarakhand
india
HD Wallpapers
travelling
mounatins
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
slope
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Faces
134 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
It's simple but very complex
234 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds