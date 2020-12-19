Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moritz Kindler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Creative Images
designing
graphic design
remote work
HD Grey Wallpapers
desk
setup
minimalism
clean
Apple Images & Photos
electronics
HD Screen Wallpapers
monitor
display
speaker
audio speaker
television
HD TV Wallpapers
lcd screen
Free images
Related collections
Brochure Images
17 photos
· Curated by Chris Perry
brochure
text
graphic design
Tech
426 photos
· Curated by Trevor Esper II
tech
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
dts
76 photos
· Curated by kesh merch
dt
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sports Images