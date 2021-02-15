Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
J Dean
@hewiphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bonita Springs, FL
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bonita Springs, FL. 2/15/2021. A bald eagle perched at Bonita Bay.
Related tags
bonita springs
fl
Eagle Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Nature Images
Florida Pictures & Images
patriotism
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
bald eagle
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
beak
Free pictures
Related collections
Unsplash Editorial
6,562 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup