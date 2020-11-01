Go to Erik Karits's profile
@erik_karits
Download free
owl on tree branch during daytime
owl on tree branch during daytime
Pikva, Harju County, Estonia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Eurasian pygmy owl (Glaucidium passerinum)

Related collections

sth5
165 photos · Curated by marish
sth5
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
birds
481 photos · Curated by Avarose Hannah
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Birds
83 photos · Curated by Della Lewandowski
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking