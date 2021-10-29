Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tai Bui
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
housing
monastery
architecture
building
outdoors
temple
worship
shrine
garden
jar
pottery
vase
plant
potted plant
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images