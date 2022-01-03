Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tzipora Gruen
@tzipora613
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
blossom
asteraceae
daisy
daisies
Sunflower Images & Pictures
vegetation
petal
pollen
Free images
Related collections
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Family
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos
Different Perspective
46 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images