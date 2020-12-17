Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sama Hosseini
@samahosseini
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
#food #delicious #yummy #foodphotography
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
plant
bread
meal
dish
Free stock photos
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Ode to Simplicity
4,036 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Portraits
116 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures