Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leon Ephraïm
@leonephraim
Download free
Published on
February 6, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful river bend at the foot of a mountain
Share
Info
Related collections
Seven Components of Man
27 photos
· Curated by Jacqueline McCray
man
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free
5 photos
· Curated by Sharon Luzzi
free
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
river
3 photos
· Curated by Laura Echeverry
river
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
stream
HD Blue Wallpapers
ice
outdoors
glacier
river
Landscape Images & Pictures
creek
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
scenic
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
pine trees
clear sky
Public domain images