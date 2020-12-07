Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robert Seidel
@kaffetasse
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Çamlıdere, Çamlıdere, Türkei
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ghost House
Related tags
çamlıdere
türkei
building
architecture
housing
monastery
mansion
House Images
outdoors
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
people
1,060 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand