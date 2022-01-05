Go to Swaroop Satheesh's profile
@swaroop4s
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jaipur, Jaipur, India
Published on Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Pink City.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

jaipur
india
architecture
city palace
pink city
Aesthetic Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
building
monastery
housing
villa
House Images
mansion
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
downtown
palace
hacienda
outdoors
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Food Flatlays
23 photos · Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
City Love
11 photos · Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking