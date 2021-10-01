Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angel Luciano
@roaming_angel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sognsvann, Oslo, Norway
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
oslo
norway
sognsvann
aurora
lake
the green lady
Cloud Pictures & Images
green lights
HD Sky Wallpapers
canon
norhern lights
long exposure
aurora borealis
Nature Images
outdoors
night
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Beaches
447 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock
I'm just a shadow
308 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work