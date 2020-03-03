Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elijah Ekdahl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sahuarita, AZ, USA
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An orange tree.
Related tags
sahuarita
az
usa
Food Images & Pictures
greenery
Nature Images
Texture Backgrounds
produce
plant
citrus fruit
grapefruit
Fruits Images & Pictures
pomelo
Brown Backgrounds
Pineapple Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
El Sereno Greengrocer Website Visual-Photo Options
278 photos
· Curated by Patricia Torres
Food Images & Pictures
plant
shop
Young Living
278 photos
· Curated by Diana Rubio
plant
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
random
114 photos
· Curated by An Vahagni
random
human
clothing