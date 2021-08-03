Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mekht
@mekht
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
countryside
lavender
windowsill
countryliving
white lavender
plant
Flower Images
blossom
vase
pottery
jar
flower arrangement
petal
flower bouquet
potted plant
ikebana
ornament
HD Art Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Festive with blank space
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Roads
228 photos
· Curated by Pavel Azroyan
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
highway
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers