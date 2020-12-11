Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ehteshamul Haque Adit
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A picture of butterfly eating honey from flowers
Related tags
dhaka
bangladesh
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
petal
plant
blossom
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images
Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos
· Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant