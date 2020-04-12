Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
plant
Flower Images
geranium
petal
HD Purple Wallpapers
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
aster
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blossom
843 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant
344 - Botanical Overflow
104 photos
· Curated by Vee W
Flower Images
plant
blossom
fleur
115 photos
· Curated by Lia Yi
fleur
plant
Flower Images