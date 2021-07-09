Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
joystick
mavis air 2
dji mavic air 2
on and off
sharpe
ground unit
hand control
video
control
manual control
record
controller
remote controller
dji
unique
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Beauty-Full People
127 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage