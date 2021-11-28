Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Monkey Images
kathmandu
swayambunath temple
housing
building
architecture
monastery
temple
worship
shrine
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
steeple
tower
spire
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Soleil
105 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images