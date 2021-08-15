Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paula Vazquez
@wanderlusterian
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ontario, Canada
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Apple, iPad mini 3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ontario
canada
ottawa
cloudy sky
gothic architecture
parliament house
gothic
cathedral
architecture
building
church
spire
steeple
tower
castle
monastery
housing
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos · Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock
Woodland Animals
337 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Office
53 photos · Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work