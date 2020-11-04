Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Daines
@gregdaines1990
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pepper
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
growing
dew
bell
bell pepper
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
bell pepper
Free images
Related collections
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Healthy Living
80 photos
· Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
Reflection & Introspection
71 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human