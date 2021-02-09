Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lungotevere de' Cenci, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on
February 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A man in a black face mask rides an electric scooter in Rome, Italy
Related collections
eScooter
107 photos
· Curated by Tom Denoon
escooter
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Electronic Vehicle
25 photos
· Curated by Madlis Workshop
electronic
vehicle
transportation
COVID
116 photos
· Curated by Chesca Uy
covid
coronavirus
human
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
vehicle
transportation
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
wheel
machine
scooter
lungotevere de' cenci
metropolitan city of rome
bicycle
bike
italian
electric scooter
monopattino
lungotevere
covid
Public domain images