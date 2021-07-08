Go to Abhishek Sarkate's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people walking near white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
people walking near white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

This Shot was taken before the 2nd wave of covid hit Mumbai.

Related collections

Surf
129 photos · Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking