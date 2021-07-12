Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Emmanuel Zua
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Luanda, Angola
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
luanda
angola
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
food delivery
Food Backgrounds
cake shop
icing
cream
dessert
creme
confectionery
sweets
Birthday Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
shop
bakery
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
wedding cake
Backgrounds
Related collections
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Abstract
99 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
building
people
1,053 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human