Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 2 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Friendship
144 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
Background bright
132 photos · Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Foggy Days
109 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking